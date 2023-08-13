Kofi Kingston Praises WWE Headliner For Being A Great Locker Room Leader

Kofi Kingston has been a regular on WWE television since 2008, making him one of the company's most notable veterans. In that time, he's interacted with many wrestlers, but one current "WWE Raw" Superstar has impressed him behind the scenes.

While speaking to "WWE's The Bump," Kingston was asked if he has his eye on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. However, the New Day member used the opportunity to praise Rollins' abilities as a locker room leader.

"I think the captain is doing a fantastic job, number one as a leader, as a locker room leader over the years. He's somebody that has always had amazing matches but has always been kind of like a pioneer in this industry. He's kind of risen up through the ranks against a lot of odds, and now he's at the top. So a lot of respect for him in that sense. We call him the captain for a reason. He's always willing to put the company on his back and put the industry on his back and represent to the highest capacity."

That said, Kingston's respect for Rollins doesn't mean that he isn't willing to take his gold from him. Now that he's returned to "Raw," he wants to add more titles to his collection. During the interview, the New Member said that he and Xavier Woods want their team to hold every title they're eligible for as their hunger for gold holds no bounds.

"We want all the titles. 24/7 title. We want them all. We're really greedy when it comes to accolades and gold and things of that nature. So yeah, I think Seth knows he's got the big target on his back."

If you use any quotes from this podcast, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.