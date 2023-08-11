Corey Graves Believes This WWE Raw Star Should Be A Main Eventer

During the latest episode of "After The Bell," Corey Graves sang the praises of Ludwig Kaiser as a future main eventer following his recent performances on "WWE Raw."

"Ludwig Kaiser has been a piece of the Imperium machine," Graves said. "He has been the perfect set dressing on the main event that is GUNTHER. But after seeing what I saw on Monday, I'm gonna make a bold prediction right here, right now: Ludwig Kaiser, sooner rather than later, should be a main event player in WWE. I'm not expecting it to happen overnight. I'm not expecting him to be the one to knock off GUNTHER or anything of the sort, but he was so captivating, entertaining, eloquent, and all these other adjectives. But watching him interact with Maxxine, Ludwig Kaiser felt like a full-blown movie villain."

"I expect big things out of Ludwig Kaiser in the not-too-distant future because, man, that dude can do it all," Graves said. "I do expect fun, entertaining segments from him now. I don't think that's out of the realm of possibility now to say, 'Yeah, I expect that from him all the time,' and then awesome in-ring matches. Because Kaiser is European wrestling royalty. Second-generation. Kaiser is as good as we say he is from bell to bell. From a technical skills aspect, he might be top 10 in WWE."

Kaiser has been with WWE since 2017. He started out on "WWE NXT" under the name Marcel Barthel. Alongside Giovanni Vinci (once known as Fabian Aichner), the Imperium members captured the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on two occasions. Kaiser was then called up to "SmackDown" alongside GUNTHER in the spring of 2022.

