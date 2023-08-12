Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Announced For AEW Dynamite, Leatherface May Appear

All Elite Wrestling announced that they will be having a match for horror movie fans — the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Championship. The match is going to be between Jeff Hardy and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett and it's taking place next Wednesday on the "Dynamite" special of AEW Fight for the Fallen. It's, of course, affiliated with "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" video game that is set to be released on Friday, August 18.

As seen in the below video, Jarrett even hints at an appearance by the horror icon, Leatherface, who first appeared to audiences in 1974 with Tobe Hooper's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" film. Jarrett also told Hardy to have his crew there because he'll have his with him. Jarrett's crew includes Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

In conjunction with @TXChainSawGame, THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, the FIRST-EVER Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Championship will go down between @RealJeffJarrett and @JEFFHARDYBRAND! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KPhPQncC0y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023

In the last AEW match Jarrett was in, he, Lethal, and Singh lost to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) on the August 2 episode of "Dynamite." Hardy's last match was on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite," where he teamed up with his brother Matt and lost to The Bucks.

Other matches set for the August 16 episode of "Dynamite" include Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship title against Wheeler Yuta, Nick Wayne and Darby Allin facing Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona), and The Bunny versus Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, in a Qualifier Match for the AEW Women's Title Bout at All In. Two other segments were also added to the show — Jim Ross interviewing Kenny Omega, and Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF are set to talk about their title match at All In.