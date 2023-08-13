Tony Khan Announces Schedule Shift For Fight For The Fallen And Fyter Fest AEW Specials

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan took to social media on Friday evening to announce the schedule for two of AEW's specials — Fight for the Fallen and Fyter Fest. Khan noted how the schedule changed because of the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

Fight for the Fallen 2023 is kicking off on the August 16 episode of "Dynamite," then going to the August 18 episode of "Rampage," and ending on August 19 with "Collision." The proceeds of both "Dynamite" and "Collision" that week are going to be donated to the Maui Food Bank. Following last year's special, AEW made a donation to the non-profit organization, Oceana.

The card set for the first night of the Fight for the Fallen special includes the first-ever "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Death Match Championship between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy, while Dr. Britt Baker will face The Bunny in a match to determine who will be going to the AEW Women's Title match at AEW All In. Also, Darby Allin will be teaming up with Nick Wayne to face Gates of Agony and Orange Cassidy is defending the AEW International Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. The episode is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fyter Fest is set for a week after, the August 23 episode of "Dynamite," which will take place at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The Fyter Fest special will be airing only a few days before AEW goes to Wembley Stadium in London, England for All In.