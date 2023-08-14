Sheamus Reveals Whose Matches WWE Trainers Asked Him To Watch And How It Influenced Him

Sheamus has been a regular fixture on WWE television since 2009. During that tenure, he's become known for having one of the most hard-hitting move sets on the main roster. In a recent interview with Metro, the Irishman revealed which wrestler's matches inspired him to wrestle the way he does.

According to Sheamus, one of his trainers, Dr. Tom Prichard, made him watch videos of Stan Hansen. The "Celtic Warrior" was impressed with what he saw, noting that he loved Hansen's roughneck, realistic brawling style.

"It was a different era and everything, but Stan's physical style... because I was a lot heavier too, I was about 290, I wasn't in the shape I was in now. I was bigger and rounded, I was more like a brawler."

Since then, Sheamus has tried to bring a sense of believability and toughness to his own matches. While Hansen is a throwback from a different era, Sheamus thinks that elements of that style are timeless. "I watched that stuff and I was like, this is what wrestling needs to be. People wanna see a brawl, they don't wanna see tippy-tappy s***e, they wanna see physicality!"

While the WWE veteran's in-ring style looks rough and painful, he revealed it's completely safe. However, Sheamus has been injured on a couple of occasions as a result of competing in intense wrestling matches. "Everything's done the right way, no noses are being broken – well mine got broken twice,' he laughed. 'But you're not hurting anybody. I pride myself on that style."