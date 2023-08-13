Nia Jax Weighs In On WWE Return Rumors, Thoughts On Current Women's Roster

Nia Jax returned to WWE for one night only in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match at the beginning of this year. But just recently, rumors started going around again that Jax could be returning full-time. Bill Apter of Sportskeeda recently caught up with Jax and asked the former "Raw" Women's Champion if she has a status update.

"I don't have the answer," Jax said. "Right now, I'm just hanging out. I'm enjoying being home with my family. I have a new nephew, and I've kind of started being obsessed with being in Pilates. I enjoy Pilates a lot."

When asked who she would want to get in the ring with upon her return, Jax noted that WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley might need to be knocked down a peg.

"Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise," Jax added. "She might need to be knocked down a couple pegs... I think she's incredible. She's so talented. I mean, I saw her when she first came up on the main roster. I even saw her in 'NXT.' She's got such a long list of talents she can do. I really enjoy watching her, especially standing up to the guys. I could see her having amazing matches against all the men actually."

Regarding some of the other current roster members, Jax named several that she enjoys watching week to week.

"I'm obsessed with Asuka. I've had such amazing chemistry with Asuka," Jax said. "Charlotte is just top-tier, you know, the head of the women's table. All the women are incredible. I like seeing what Zoey Stark is doing teaming up with Trish. I love Dakota Kai, I love IYO SKY."

Jax previously stated that she caught the wrestling bug again after her Rumble appearance. However, she has yet to wrestle outside of WWE.

