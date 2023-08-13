Will Ospreay Transforms NJPW's IWGP US Championship Into UK Title

The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship is seemingly no more. After coming up short to Tetsuya Naito in the G1 Climax semifinals, Will Ospreay cut a backstage promo to reveal his new IWGP United Kingdom Championship.

"The belt doesn't make the man, the man makes the belt," Ospreay said. "And I am sick to death of carrying something that I have no attachment to. I don't want to carry this flag. Why? Because I've been to America and I've been the best in the world. I've been to Canada, England, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. I am the best in the world."

He continued, "The best in the world comes from the United Kingdom. So, to the IWGP committee, here you go. I don't want it. I want a championship that suits my needs, that sits on my flavor. I wanted to reveal this after I beat Naito, but hey, s*** happens. I am the best in the world. I want this championship. This is my championship."

Ospreay won his second IWGP U.S. title by defeating Kenny Omega in a critically acclaimed match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June. He hasn't defended it since then, however, as he competed in nine G1 Climax matches as part of Block B. He won six of those bouts until he came up short against eventual winner Naito.

The IWGP U.S. title was first introduced in 2017 with Omega emerging victorious in an eight-man tournament to become the inaugural titleholder. Over the years, the likes of Jay White, Juice Robinson, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and others have held the gold and defended it all over the globe.

