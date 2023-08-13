Shinsuke Nakamura Segment Announced For 8/14 WWE Raw

The August 7 episode of "WWE Raw" ended in shocking fashion as Shinsuke Nakamura attacked WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins right after teaming with him and Cody Rhodes to win a six-man tag match against The Judgment Day.

In an update, WWE has officially announced that Nakamura will appear on the August 14 "Raw" in Winnipeg to address his actions. After Rollins successfully defended his title against Finn Balor at consecutive premium live events, it would seem that WWE may be setting up a Rollins vs. Nakamura match for WWE Payback on September 2.

Since being drafted to Monday nights in May, Nakamura has had rivalries with Bronson Reed and Ricochet. He took part in this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match, which was won by Damian Priest. Since then, Nakamura has defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Reed in consecutive weeks. The former Intercontinental Champion has yet to challenge for the new World Heavyweight Championship as he and Priest came up short to Rollins in the tournament to determine the inaugural titleholder.

Monday's "Raw" will also feature a high-profile rematch between Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Zoey Stark is expected to be banned from ringside as Lynch looks for redemption after months of feuding. Additionally, WWE's official website is advertising Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are also being advertised despite them both battling injuries.