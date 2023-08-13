Lineup For NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA Revealed
The junior heavyweights are invading the United States this coming weekend.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the All Star Junior Festival USA participants, which will be held on August 19 in Philadelphia, PA's 2300 Arena. The lineup includes eight champions from NJPW, Impact, CZW, GCW and CMLL. Not only are the usual promotions like GCW, NJPW, Impact and CMLL being represented, but free agents, as well as wrestlers from DDT and Dragon Gate as well. Representing DDT is MAO, and Dragon Gate stars Shun Skywalker and Dragon Kid will both be on hand. Meanwhile GCW Tag Team Champion Nick Wayne will make his NJPW debut at the event.
Here is the full list of participants:
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors
- Impact World Champion Alex Shelley
- CZW World Champion Rich Swann
- GCW World Champion Blake Christian
- GCW Tag Team Champion Jordan Oliver
- GCW Tag Team Champion Nick Wayne
- NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero
- BUSHI
- Francesco Akira
- TJP
- The DKC
- Ryusuke Taguchi
- Chris Bey
- Ace Austin
- Kevin Knight
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Robbie Eagles
- YOH
- Master Wato
- El Desperado
- DOUKI
- Matt Sydal
- Real1
- Cheeseburger
- Starboy Charlie
- Jack Cartwheel
- Fugaz
- Soberano Jr.
- Low Rider
- MAO
- Shun Skywalker
- Mike Bailey
- Dragon Kid
All Star Jr. Festival Match Card So Far
As the show nears, the match card is taking shape.
Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker is set to team with BUSHI in a tag match, while fellow Dragon Gate alumnus Dragon Kid's match has yet to be announced. DDT's MAO is set to team with El Desperado to take on the GCW Tag Team Champions Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver. There will also be a four-man tournament that will take place over the course of the event, and the main event will see Hiromu Takahashi team with Rocky Romero in a Philly Cheesesteak Ladder Match against two other teams.
The All Star Jr. Festival USA is set to air on PPV on NJPWWorld.com.
Here is the announced card so far:
-All Star Jr. Festival Tournament First Round: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors
-All Star Jr. Festival Tournament First Round: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey
-All Star Jr. Festival Tournament Finals: Winner of Knight/Connors vs. Winner of Akira/Bailey
-Shun Skywalker & BUSHI vs. Matt Sydal & YOH
-El Desperado & MAO vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne
-Philly Cheesesteak Three Way Tag Ladder Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Rocky Romero vs. Master Wato & Blake Christian vs. Low Rider & DOUKI