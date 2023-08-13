Lineup For NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA Revealed

As the show nears, the match card is taking shape.

Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker is set to team with BUSHI in a tag match, while fellow Dragon Gate alumnus Dragon Kid's match has yet to be announced. DDT's MAO is set to team with El Desperado to take on the GCW Tag Team Champions Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver. There will also be a four-man tournament that will take place over the course of the event, and the main event will see Hiromu Takahashi team with Rocky Romero in a Philly Cheesesteak Ladder Match against two other teams.

The All Star Jr. Festival USA is set to air on PPV on NJPWWorld.com.

Here is the announced card so far:

-All Star Jr. Festival Tournament First Round: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

-All Star Jr. Festival Tournament First Round: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey

-All Star Jr. Festival Tournament Finals: Winner of Knight/Connors vs. Winner of Akira/Bailey

-Shun Skywalker & BUSHI vs. Matt Sydal & YOH

-El Desperado & MAO vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne

-Philly Cheesesteak Three Way Tag Ladder Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Rocky Romero vs. Master Wato & Blake Christian vs. Low Rider & DOUKI