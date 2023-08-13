Bullet Club Vs. The World 12-Man Tag Match Set For Multiverse United 2

In its 10-year history, Bullet Club has made a lot of enemies, and the faction will reap what they've sowed on August 20 at Impact Wrestling's Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls.

Impact announced that a 12-man tag team match, subtitled "Bullet Club vs. The World" will take place at the cross-promotional supershow in Philadelphia, PA. David Finlay, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Clark Connors, KENTA, and Alex Coughlin will defend Bullet Club's honor against Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, The DKC, PCO, and Josh Alexander. The team representing "The World" is half-former-Bullet Club members, with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa being kicked out in early 2022, and El Phantasmo being booted from the group earlier this year.

Finlay began leading Bullet Club's War Dogs earlier this year, with the group a separate entity from AEW's Bullet Club Gold which includes Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, as Finlay debuted his new, harder persona after White's final match in NJPW.

Also set for Multiverse of Madness is a three-way dance, which will see NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia defend her title against Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo made the challenge together, with the STARDOM star Giulia accepting their challenge. Also, Impact World Champion Alex Shelley will defend his title against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and reigning NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.

Impact Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls will air on Fite TV at 5 pm ET.