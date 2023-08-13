Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw Want To Face NJPW Champion At Multiverse United 2

On August 1, Deonna Purrazzo challenged NJPW and STARDOM to send their best female talent to Impact Wrestling and NJPW's collaborative Multiverse United 2 event, which is set to take place on August 20. That challenge has since been elevated.

In the midst of the STARDOM x STARDOM 2023 show, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Knockout Gisele Shaw appeared in a video promo to state their aspirations for Multiverse United 2. Purrazzo and Shaw didn't just want to face any competitor — they wanted the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia.

Following her successful title defense over Yuu at STARDOM x STARDOM 2023, Giulia issued her response in a backstage interview, which is available to view on the company's YouTube channel. "Can I really call myself the top female wrestler? I've always wanted to compete with someone different from those big, strong power fighters. That's why I'm going to America next," Giulia said (translation via Fightful).

In late June, Giulia revealed her ambition to wrestle overseas. Now, that dream will become a reality as the "Dangerous Queen" confirmed she was coming to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania next weekend for Multiverse United 2. As of this writing, though, the expected title match between Giulia, Purrazzo, and Shaw has yet to be officially announced by Impact and NJPW.

Elsewhere on the card, Alex Shelley will defend his Impact World Championship against NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi, marking the first-ever singles bout between the two. Other notable matches include DOUKI vs. Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards & Moose vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.), and a seven-man Scramble Match featuring the likes Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, BUSHI, and El Desperado.