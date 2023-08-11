Seven-Man Scramble Match Added To NJPW X Impact Multiverse United 2

Following the success of the inaugural Multiverse United pay-per-view in March, Impact Wrestling and NJPW will once again join forces to present Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls later this month, and the card for the second installment of the inter-promotional event is nearly set.

It was revealed on last night's episode of "Impact" that wrestlers from NJPW's Jr. Heavyweight division will share the ring with Impact Wrestling's X-Division in a 7-man Scramble Match, with the winner earning the bragging rights for their respective promotion. While Impact Wrestling will be represented by the veteran trio of Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, and Rich Swann, NJPW will field a quartet of Jr. Heavyweights in BUSHI, El Desperado, MAO, and Kevin Knight to make up the seven men in the match.

At the inaugural Multiverse United show, former champion Trey Miguel successfully retained his X-Division title in a Scramble match against Swann, Kazarian, Knight, Rocky Romero, and Clark Connors. However, this time around, the Scramble match won't be contested for any titles, with current X-Division Champion Lio Rush not even involved in the bout. Instead, Rush will partner with Miguel to wrestle Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey in a high-stakes tag team match.

Elsewhere on the card, Alex Shelley will defend his Impact World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Douki will wrestle Sami Callihan in a singles match, and TDMK (Zack Sabre Jr. and Shane Haste) will square off against the duo of Moose and Eddie Edwards.

The second installment of Multiverse United will take place on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the former home of Extreme Championship Wrestling.