Deonna Purrazzo's Multiverse United 2 Challenge: 'New Japan, Stardom Send Your Best'

Impact Wrestling's Multiverse United II – a cross-promotional show with New Japan Pro Wrestling — is all set for August 20. In advance of the supercard, one of Impact's top women is throwing down the gauntlet to both NJPW and their sister promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom, for some competition.

Former three-time Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo issued the following challenge this morning via Twitter to anyone with the gumption to step into the ring with her: "August 20 at the 2300 Arena at Multiverse United II...New Japan, Stardom, send your best. Because your best still isn't The Virtuosa."

Purrazzo's challenge would signal that Stardom is involved with Multiverse United II, which wasn't the case for the first edition of the event back in April. Instead, the show featured Miyu Yamashita, a competitor for Stardom's rival promotion — Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling — who took part in a four-way match featuring Gisele Shaw, Masha Slamovich, and Purrazzo; "The Virtuosa" ultimately emerged victorious.

Thus far, there have been no hints as to who might take Purrazzo up on her offer. To this point, the only matches signed for Multiverse United II are Lio Rush and Trey Miguel taking on Mike Bailey and Hiromu Takahashi in tag action, and Hiroshi Tanahashi facing off against Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship.