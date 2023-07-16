Tag Team Match Added To Impact And NJPW Multiverse United 2 Event

During this past Saturday's Impact Wrestling pay-per-view, Slammiversary, it was announced that Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel are going to be teaming up to face Mike Bailey and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi for the Impact and New Japan Pro-Wrestling event entitled Multiverse United 2.

As seen below, NJPW Global also confirmed the match on Twitter, noting that Multiverse United 2 is set for August 20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. The tag team match is the first and, so far, only match to be announced for the event.

ICYMI As confirmed at #Slammiversary, Trey Miguel and new X Division Champion Lio Rush will face IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey 8/20 in Philadelphia at Multiverse United 2! TICKETS: https://t.co/q4wkdonRbo Live on @fitetv!#NJPWxIMPACT pic.twitter.com/t7CBXCca9j — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 16, 2023

The wrestlers on each of the two teams have a history together either being opponents or tag team partners. Bailey and Rush have faced each other several times in NJPW. One of their more recent matches was back in May at the NJPW Best of the Super Junior 30, where Bailey and Oskar Leube defeated Rush and Nakashima. Rush also faced Takahashi at the Best of the Super Junior event. It's also interesting to note that Bailey defeated his future tag team partner, Takahashi, during the Super Junior tournament, too.

Due to them both being in Impact, Miguel has more experience in the ring with Bailey than with Takahashi who he has never faced in a one-on-one match. Back in April at Rebellion, Miguel, then X-Division Champion, defeated Bailey and Jonathan Gresham to retain his title. Meanwhile, when Bailey was the champion, he retained the title against Miguel in July 2022 at the Against All Odds event.