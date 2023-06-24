STARDOM Star Giulia States Ambition To Wrestle Overseas In The Future

While it has now been confirmed that no STARDOM wrestlers will be competing in the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event on June 25, one STARDOM star has declared her ambitions to wrestle overseas soon. Recently, Former World of Stardom Champion and Donna Del Mondo leader Giulia spoke candidly about her plans to wrestle outside of Japan in the future.

"The world is big, but I haven't wrestled overseas yet. That's why I want to spread my wings more freely like a bird." Giulia told Tokyo Sports (translated here by Himanshu Doi). The half-Italian, half-Japanese wrestling star has yet to wrestle outside of Japan despite being born in London, England.

"Japan [isn't] the only place to do it," Giulia continued.

While many have assumed this means Giulia is aiming for either AEW or WWE, Giulia's proclamation may lead her elsewhere. Historically, joshi wrestlers have often traveled to Mexico to train and compete. Notably, one of Giulia's mentors, Akira Hokuto, frequently wrestled in Mexico throughout her career, first donning the "Dangerous Queen" nickname that Giulia later adopted during a tour of CMLL in 1992.

"There were times when I regretted that I should have been more assertive," Giulia revealed, "A pro wrestler's life is limited, isn't it? I'd like to express what I'm thinking at the moment and make it come true."

If Giulia makes the trip to the United States while remaining signed to STARDOM, she already has one rival awaiting her. During her time as World of Stardom Champion, Giulia laid out a Double-Title challenge to then-IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone. This never came to fruition, however, as both women lost their titles at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom on April 23.