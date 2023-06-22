Tony Khan Explains Why No STARDOM Talent Were Booked For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

With the announcement of most, if not all, of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card last night — including Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale — the door to STARDOM talent working the event seemed to close for good. While there had initially been rumors of a STARDOM presence on the super-show, news of that slowed as the event grew closer, with some discussion on whether STARDOM talent could even appear due to visa concerns.

During the Forbidden Door media call Thursday afternoon, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about Stardom talent not appearing on the show. And according to Khan, it all comes down to scheduling conflicts, though he was quick to say he hoped to work with STARDOM somewhere down the line.

"When we lined up the event, I learned that STARDOM had scheduled an event the same day as Forbidden Door..." Khan said. "They found it very challenging to have participation in this show, and I completely understand that as a promoter. In the future I would like to work with STARDOM more ... I understand there is interest from STARDOM in working together. The key is finding dates."

STARDOM will have a show the same day as Forbidden Door, running Stardom Sunshine 2023 out of Tokyo's National Yoyogi Stadium Second Gymnasium. The card will feature former WWE star KAIRI and is headlined by Loser Leaves Unit twelve-woman tag match in a steel cage; Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM, Hina, Lady C, and Miyu Amasaki of Queen's Quest take on Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Ruaka, Rina, and Saki Kashima of Oedo Tai.