Tony Khan Says He's Interested In Potentially Working With STARDOM

Since its 2019 launch, one thing AEW has excelled at is helping to crack open the "forbidden door" that once kept pro wrestling promotions from sharing talent from across the world. AEW has a deep relationship with Japanese wrestling, from Riho becoming the first AEW Women's Champion to the promotion's partnership with NJPW combining to create a pay-per-view literally called "Forbidden Door." And, apparently, AEW owner Tony Khan is interested in continuing to build on its relationships in the country by one day working with the region's top women's promotion, STARDOM.

"I am interested in working with STARDOM," Khan told the "Battleground Podcast." "It's something that I've talked to New Japan about and obviously they have that business relationship there, and it's definitely something I'd be open to. So, we'll have to keep an eye on that. But there's definitely interesting things happening in the world of Joshi. And we've brought some great Joshi wrestlers over. It's a great women's division and there's some exciting things happening there, so I would be interested to work with STARDOM in the future."

That comment from AEW's owner comes at a time when the promotion's women's division appears to be getting off the ground after years of lackluster opportunities and TV time, as pointed out by several female stars in recent months. Saraya, who vowed to "elevate" the AEW women's division shortly after she debuted last September, has called for AEW to create a women's tag team division, in order to create opportunities for more of the roster.