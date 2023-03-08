Saraya Calls For Introduction Of AEW Women's Tag Team Titles

One of the most constant and consistent criticisms of All Elite Wrestling is the lack of screen time for the women's division despite touting one of the most stacked rosters in the business. In general, while an overstuffed "AEW Dark" or "AEW Dark: Elevation" card may feature a number of female competitors on YouTube, the promotion's flagship broadcast "AEW Dynamite" on TBS will usually feature only one women's match per week. But Saraya seems to have a solution to highlight more of the company's talented performers: Women's Tag Team Championships.

In response to AEW's tweet celebrating International Women's Day, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion suggested that the "perfect way to celebrate would be to bring in Women's tag titles." A fan replied by saying that "women barely get one match" on AEW TV, but Saraya argued that the addition of these titles would be the solution to that problem. "That would open the door for more matches," she responded. "We are fortunate enough to have a lot of great women's wrestlers on our roster that could be used in a tag division."

This isn't the first time that Saraya has advocated for change in the AEW women's division. When she first arrived last September, that was her entire motivation for signing with the company. Shortly after that, she suggested new tag belts. "I don't think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women's tag division, too," Saraya said previously. "There are a lot of women we have backstage that are not on the show, and that could give them an opportunity."

With more partnerships forming between the AEW women such as the one between Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho, the case for women's tag team championships get stronger by the week.