Saraya Feels There Is Room For Another Set Of Titles In AEW

When Saraya debuted in AEW in September, she declared that she had arrived to bring change to the women's division. Seeing as though she made plenty of history during her time in WWE, the former women's champion wants to incite a similar "revolution" in her new promotion that she feels has a loaded women's roster from top to bottom. To help showcase the talent, Saraya would like to see the introduction of a new championship in AEW.

"I'm always for an all-women's show, for sure. I feel like there could be a tag division we could get going as well, like [women's] tag team championships," Saraya said in a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of "Pro Wrestling Bits." "I don't think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women's tag division, too. There are a lot of women we have backstage that are not on the show, and that could give them an opportunity to be on the show. There is always so much we could do with the women, and people don't realize how much talent we have backstage."

Saraya's next match will be a tag team bout as she teams with a mystery opponent to take on AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on January 11. While she wouldn't share who her partner will be, she noted that she's enjoying how Tony Khan gave them essentially six weeks to tell this story and build to the tag match. This came after they had several weeks to set up Saraya's in-ring return against Baker at AEW Full Gear.