Chelsea Green Recalls The WWE Match That Made Her Want To Become A 'Diva'

Every fan and performer has one wrestling match that truly got them hooked, and for Chelsea Green, that just so happened to be an encounter between Naomi and Nikki Bella. This is something she watched later in life during her time in school which reignited her love for the industry.

"My sister used to watch wrestling when we were growing up. We used to sneak upstairs," she said about her original experience as a fan to "WWE's After The Bell." "Like many other wrestling fans, I fell out of love with it because I thought I outgrew it, which ironically I never outgrew it."

While Green didn't reveal the specific encounter between Bella and Naomi, it evidently had a major impact on her because she immediately googled, "How to be a WWE Diva?" This then kickstarted her wrestling career as the Storm Wrestling Academy was only seven minutes away from where she was at the time. From that point on, the rest has been history for Green, who is currently attempting to end the curse of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

"I just had this weird gut feeling, like it's seven minutes away," she said. "I feel like this was meant to be. I got in the ring for the first time maybe a week after that and I was in love with it. The minute I saw the wrestling ring I was like, 'I don't know what it is about this, but I love it. I love it. I love it.'"

