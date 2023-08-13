Thunder Rosa Gives Update On Mindset Ahead Of First AEW Match In Over A Year

Thunder Rosa suffered a serious injury last year, which not only kept her out of action but also cost her the AEW Women's World Championship. On "Busted Open Radio," Rosa says that she's had positive talks with AEW Physician Dr. Michael Sampson.

"If everything goes well I'll be having my first five-minute match...a year since I've been injured," Rosa gushed. "It's been a year and like it's hard to look back at it. I'm doing a lot better somedays because of the pressure and because I'm training a lot I get a little scared because I don't want to get reinjured...I still have the injury, it hasn't went away. The only thing that went away are the tears in my back...I'm a little nervous, not gonna lie." Rosa says she prays every morning and every night that things go well and she's on the road to recovery full speed. "This is the way it's gonna happen."

Rosa vacated the title in the middle of last year and hasn't wrestled since. Not only has Rosa been dealing with her injury but also rumors of her difficulty backstage has led to her becoming a lightning rod of controversy during her injury hiatus. Her issues with Dr. Britt Baker have been a constant rumor since the injury and was even a subplot on the reality program "AEW All Access."

Mickie James recently said recently that she hopes Rosa and Baker are able to put their issues aside, as she believes Rosa gave Baker the greatest match of the dentist-and-wrestler's career.