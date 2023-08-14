Eric Bischoff Slams AEW All In Decision Making

All Elite Wrestling's All In at Wembley Stadium event takes place on August 27. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has weighed in with his thoughts on reigning AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole challenging Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the All In pre-show.

"If I was sitting at a table and somebody said, 'Hey, I've got an idea, let's put, arguably, two of the biggest names on our roster, and you're taking your positions because I haven't been following it, maybe one of the best storylines going, and let's have it on the pre-game show because it's Ring of Honor?' First of all, nobody f*****g cares about Ring of Honor," Bischoff said on the "Strictly Business" podcast.

"Why would you dilute your event and two of your, at least from my perspective, valuable pieces of talent, and in your perspective, one of your best storylines, on the pre-game show?"