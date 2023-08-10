MJF And Adam Cole Challenge Aussie Open For ROH Tag Team Titles On AEW Dynamite

MJF will be defending his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole at AEW All In on August 27, but that won't be the only match either one takes part in that night.

After a little bit of banter between the pair got out of hand on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite", Cole told MJF that despite their loss to FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on July 29, he's been paying attention to Aussie Open's ROH World Tag Team Championship reign. As a former ROH standout who never won the tag titles, Cole suggested he and MJF challenge for them on the Zero-Hour pre-show of the London pay-per-view, and after briefly balking at the notion of wrestling twice in one night, MJF eventually got behind the idea, officially throwing out the challenge. The excitement didn't last long, however, as Roderick Strong came out to the ring and made his disdain for Cole's plan crystal clear. Strong has not kept his loathing of his longtime companion's newfound friendship with "The Salt Of The Earth" a secret, seemingly becoming more and more jealous as the weeks go on.

Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher became ROH World Tag Team Champions after defeating The Lucha Brothers, Best Friends, and The Kingdom in a Four-Way match at ROH Death Before Dishonor. This will be their third overall defense, having previously retained against Iron Savages and Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo.