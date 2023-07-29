Aussie Open ROH Tag Title Defense Announced For AEW Dynamite

Another title match has been added to next week's milestone installment of "AEW Dynamite." In celebration of 200 episodes, AEW already announced that Hikaru Shida will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. During Friday's "AEW Rampage," the broadcast team revealed that the ROH World Tag Team Championship will also be on the line next week.

On the heels of their victory at Death Before Dishonor, the newly crowned ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) will defend their titles against El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander on "Dynamite." This match will mark only the fifth time that Komander and Vikingo have teamed together. While Komander and Vikingo's previous tag team bouts have all unfolded in trios or eight-man tag forms, they currently hold a 3-1 record when working together. For Davis and Fletcher, next week will mark their first title defense since winning the gold. Aussie Open, of course, are no stranger to tag team titles, as they held both the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship and NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship earlier this year. Due to Davis' knee injury though, Aussie Open were later forced to relinquish both pairs of tag team titles.

Despite the disappointment, Aussie Open quickly bounced back with major news, as AEW announced the duo had signed with the company. Upon Davis' return to action at Death Before Dishonor, Aussie Open sought out and eventually claimed tag team gold in ROH, defeating the Lucha Bros, The Kingdom, and Best Friends to win the ROH Tag Team Championship. With their first title defense on the horizon, Aussie Open look to keep that momentum rolling.