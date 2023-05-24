Tony Khan Confirms Aussie Open Has Signed With AEW

It's official: Aussie Open is All Elite. Following his match against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", Tony Khan took to Twitter to share the news of the company's newest roster members.

"They're one of the top tag teams in the world, and now it's official: Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro + @DUNKZILLADavis are ALL ELITE!," wrote Khan. "Incredible match tonight Kyle Fletcher on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and get well soon, Mark Davis! Congratulations #AussieOpen!"

The announcement confirmed a report released by Fightful Select earlier in the evening, which detailed the confidence AEW personnel had in signing Aussie Open. While there was reported interest from WWE in regards to signing the duo, nothing ever came of this due to the alleged hiring freeze that took effect in April.

Aussie Open is perhaps best known for its time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of United Empire, with Fletcher even making an appearance for the company as recently as three days ago at NJPW's Resurgence event. It was not a joyous occasion though, as Fletcher announced that he and Davis were relinquishing the IWGP Tag Team Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship as a result of an injury to Davis. The pair had been appearing for NJPW despite not being under contract. Fightful noted that Khan had taken care of the fees for Davis' surgery.

Fletcher and Davis first joined forces on England's independent scene in 2017 and later aligned themselves with United Empire in September 2021.