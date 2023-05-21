Aussie Open Relinquish NJPW Tag Team Gold Due To Mark Davis Injury

Some unfortunate news was revealed during Sunday night's NJPW Resurgence event — Aussie Open will be relinquishing both the IWGP and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships due to Mark Davis being injured.

During Resurgence, Kyle Fletcher came out to the ring and announced the news, noting that he and Davis could not defend the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Dominion in June. Fletcher and Davis were originally going to defend the titles against EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi and Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. The match will now be, EVIL and Takahashi versus Goto and YOSHI-HASHI with both the IWGP and Strong Openweight Tag Titles on the line. Ongoing live coverage of Resurgence is available here.