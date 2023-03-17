Fred Rosser Vs. Juice Robinson Among Matches Announced For NJPW Capital Collision

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to Washington D.C. on April 15 for Capital Collision. With less than a month to go, the company has officially announced the first three matches for the card.

Former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser will compete in singles action against Juice Robinson. This will mark their first-ever match together as both men are looking to move up the ranks. Likewise, Rosser will seek revenge as Robinson's presence proved to be a distraction at NJPW Battle in the Valley, where Kenta ultimately beat Rosser to capture the STRONG Openweight title.

A star-studded ten-man tag team match will pit Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii, Lio Rush, Clark Connors, and The DKC up against the unit of Volador Jr., "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd, Kevin Knight, and Kushida. This bout is an extension of the CMLL rivalry between Romero and Volador Jr., and will serve as a follow up to the eight-man tag match that opened Battle in the Valley where Volador Jr.'s team emerged victorious.

Additionally, TMDK's Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito will take on West Coast Wrecking Crew's Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson in a standard tag team bout on the kickoff show. Both teams have their sights set on gold as TMDK will have two opportunities to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship before this match takes place.

More matches for Capital Collision will be announced in the coming weeks with the likes of IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, El Desperado, and Tetsuya Naito also confirmed to appear.