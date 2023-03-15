Ace Austin And Chris Bey To Defend Impact Tag Titles Against TMDK At Sacrifice

Ace Austin and Chris Bey haven't been Impact World Tag Team Champions for very long, and their schedule is not slowing down anytime soon. Impact Wrestling will return to Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, March 24, to present Sacrifice. Another bout is now confirmed for the card as Bullet Club's Austin and Bey will defend their titles against TMDK's Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

This won't be the only encounter Bullet Club and TMDK have in March as whoever wins at Sacrifice will be tasked with defending the gold in a four-way match that will also involve Motor City Machine Guns and Aussie Open at the co-promoted Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive event on March 30 in Los Angeles.

Austin and Bey recently beat Motor City Machine Guns to win the tag team titles for the first time in the main event of the March 2 episode of "Impact." Prior to that, Austin and Bey represented Bullet Club in the 2022 Super Junior Tag League tournament in Japan where they came up short in the finals against Lio Rush and YOH of CHAOS.

Sacrifice now has six matches confirmed including Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray in a Busted Open match. Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Rich Swann will team up to take on Time Machine. Jordynne Grace will get her Knockouts World Championship rematch against Mickie James, while Deonna Purrazzo seeks revenge against Gisele Shaw. Plus, Trey Miguel will defend the X-Division title against an opponent selected by Santino Marella.