Bullet Club To Defend Impact Tag Titles Against All-Star Teams At NJPW Crossover Show

As the crossover supershow between Impact Wrestling and NJPW draws closer, a new match has been added to the card. Per Impact, Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) will defend their newly won Impact Tag Team Championships in a fatal-four-way against the former champions, Motor City Machine Guns, and two other teams at the Multiverse United pay-per-view.

"BREAKING: Bullet Club defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open, TMDK, and The Motor City Machine Guns as IMPACT and NJPW present #MultiverseUnited on March 30 from Los Angeles exclusively on FiteTV!" Impact tweeted. Bullet Club and MCMG will serve as the Impact representatives, while TMDK (The Mighty Don't Kneel) and Aussie Open will make their way over to California on behalf of NJPW. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open last appeared in the Impact Zone in November, losing to Frankie Kazarian and current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. TMDK, on the other hand, will be making their Impact team debut at the upcoming event. Representing the faction will be Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito. Haste recently made his Impact singles debut against "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Bey and Austin unseated MCMG on the March 2 edition of "Impact Wrestling" to capture their first taste of Impact tag team gold. Their upcoming defense marks the third title match on the Multiverse United card. X-Division Champion Trey Miguel lays his title on the line in a six-way scramble, while Josh Alexander battles KUSHIDA for the Impact World Championship.