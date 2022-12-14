Lio Rush And YOH Pick Up Big NJPW Tag Team Victory

For three years, New Japan's Super Junior Tag League has been owned by the man known as YOH. Along with Roppongi 3K tag team partner SHO, YOH won three straight Super Junior Tag League, or Super Junior Tag Tournaments from 2017 to 2019, and it was easy to predict there would be several more in the duo's future until SHO later betrayed him. Fortunately for YOH, he has a new partner in Lio Rush and is picking up where he left off three years ago.

Last night, at the finals for both New Japan's World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League, YOH won his fourth Super Junior Tag League overall, this time with new tag team partner Lio Rush. The duo, representing the Chaos faction, defeated Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey to secure the honor.

As with the winners of the World Tag League and G1 Climax tournaments, Rush and YOH's victory guarantees them a title shot at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. The duo will take on the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Francesco Akira and TJP of the United Empire.

The unlikely team of Rush and YOH formed recently after Rush saved the latter and other Chaos members from an attack by House of Torture at New Japan's Rumble of 44th Street event in New York City. Including the final match, the duo went 8-2 in the tag league, losing only to YOH's former tag partner SHO and Dick Togo, and Akira and TJP. Their title match at Wrestle Kingdom will be YOH's seventh Wrestle Kingdom appearance, and the first for Rush, who is best known for his runs in AEW, WWE, and the independent scene.