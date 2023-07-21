Aussie Open Win Ring Of Honor Tag Team Titles At Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor crowned new champions at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, with the reunited tandem of Aussie Open emerging victorious in an entertaining four-way match. After being sidelined for a number of months due to a knee injury, Mark Davis returned to action in Trenton, New Jersey on Friday night alongside his long-time partner Kyle Fletcher, capturing their first taste of tag team gold on American soil.

In a clash against the defending champions the Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) and fellow challengers The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), the Australian-born duo came out on top after a chaotic bout, with Fletcher sealing their title victory with a pinfall on Beretta. In the latter stages of the match, the Lucha Bros. seemingly turned heel after dragging the referee out of the ring, before blasting Beretta and Taylor with a steel chair under no-disqualification rules.

Aussie Open has now claimed three separate tag team championships in 2023 after winning both the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles and NJPW Strong Tag Team Titles during a stellar run prior to Davis' untimely injury. Both men signed with AEW in June following Fletcher's loss to Orange Cassidy on "AEW Dynamite", but are expected to be prominently featured on ROH following their latest triumph.

Earlier on the card, Samoa Joe successfully defended his ROH World Television Title against challenger Dalton Castle following some controversial intervention from Stokely Hathaway, while the Mogul Embassy retained their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against the team of Master Wato, Leon Ruffin, and Ryusuke Taguchi.