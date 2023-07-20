Full Card For ROH Death Before Dishonor, Fight Without Honor Added

The full card for Friday night's Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event has been finalized, with a plethora of matches announced for the main card and Zero Hour pre-show on Thursday. Following the events of Blood & Guts on the July 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite", the show will now be headlined by ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending his title against PAC, but more matches have now been formally announced in addition to the likely main event.

After months of tension, Dark Order will take on The Righteous in a Fight Without Honor, while The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun) will defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against the team of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi, along with Leon Ruffin. Tony Khan also announced via social media a singles match between lucha libre stars Gravity and Komander, while A.R. Fox, Leyla Hirsch, and Josh Woods will all be featured on Zero Hour.

ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Card:

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. PAC

ROH Women's World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle

ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros. (c) vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Best Friends

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Leon Ruffin

Fight Without Honor: Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and Stu Grayson

Komander vs. Gravity

ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour Pre-Show