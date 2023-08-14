Why Bully Ray Calls Tony Khan's Creative Process For AEW A 'Double-Edged Sword'

Bully Ray doesn't believe Tony Khan is a traditional storyteller. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer said he believes AEW's President and Head Booker is more open to taking suggestions than telling stories of his own.

"If you look at who's telling the stories, these are some of Tony's favorites and he allows them to tell these stories," Bully said. "I don't consider Tony a traditional booker who relies on heavy storytelling. I consider Tony a matchmaker. A guy who puts matches together that he wants to see and hopes that his fanbase wants to see also. So that's my assessment as to why we don't get more storytelling across the board." The former TNA World Champion believes there is no "creative team" in AEW, but more likely Tony Khan bounces ideas off of somebody, though it's still his overall vision at the end of the day.

"I've always looked at that as a very double-edged sword," Bully continued, "because a lot of times there's too many people on creative and it's not enough of one person's vision. And then when you get only one person's vision, you don't really have a sounding board and you're not gonna be able to really talk about things and sift through things and find out from anybody if a story is gonna work."

The team that BullyRay was referring to comprises names such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Will Washington, who were all brought into AEW Creative to help balance the storytelling with the addition of "AEW Collision."