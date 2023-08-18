Why Sabu Didn't Like Bam Bam Bigelow's Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

Bam Bam Bigelow was recently a topic on "Dark Side of the Ring," and following this, he was discussed by Sabu on his "Sabu Speaks" podcast. However, rather than putting over the show, Sabu would reveal he wasn't a fan of the episode, saying he felt it was far too negative. He would then go on to discuss his personal experiences with the deceased star, including his opinion on the "Beast from the East"s famous match with Lawrence Taylor at WWE WrestleMania 11, one of the only times Bigelow ever main-evented a pay-per-view with the company.

"I met him the first time in Philadelphia," Sabu said. "He didn't wear the flames. He wore a s***** outfit and the flames on the head. And he wasn't Bam Bam Bigelow then, he was Bam Bam Bigelow, but he didn't look like when he went to WWF. WWF, they cleaned him up good and put that suit on him." Sabu added, "I didn't think he'd make it as far as he did. And actually, when I first met him when I met him the second time, it was at my WWE/WWF tryout in 1994. And we're watching the monitor, and somebody did a crazy move, and he looks at me, and he goes, you started it. And I laughed, I said, 'I'm sorry, man.' But he knew who I was before they did." By then, Sabu had begun to establish himself as an innovative, high-flying daredevil.

Sabu concluded by talking about the famous WrestleMania 11 match between Bigelow and Taylor, saying, "If you ever watch that match, him and Lawrence Taylor, he made that match. That was a great match for a guy who had never wrestled before, Lawrence Taylor. Great match. I couldn't believe how good it was. I watched Taylor because I heard about that. It was good, and it was a match of the night and all that, so I had to see it. And then, when I seen it, I couldn't believe it."

