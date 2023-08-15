WWE NXT Preview 8/15: NXT Title No.1 Contender Match, More

A new challenger for the "NXT" Championship will be determined on this evening's episode of "WWE NXT." The winner of tonight's clash between Wes Lee and Dijak will advance to the "NXT" Heatwave special and challenge reigning champion Carmelo Hayes for the title.

Lee is back in the hunt for some gold after losing the "NXT" North American Championship to "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio last month, while Dijak will be seeking revenge after failing to capture the "NXT" North American Championship from Lee in their first-ever singles clash at Vengeance Day earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks will be defending the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. It will be D'Angelo and Stacks' first defense of the belts since capturing the gold from Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang at The Great American Bash premium live event last month.

Two singles matches are also penciled in for tonight's show, with Dana Brooke going up against Blair Davenport and Trick Williams battling Drew Gulak.

And lastly, Mustafa Ali has promised to make a "very important announcement" on this evening's broadcast. Ali overcame Axiom seven nights ago and has his sights set on challenging for the "NXT" North American Championship.