Mustafa Ali Has A 'Very Important Announcement' To Make On WWE NXT

Last week on "WWE NXT," Mustafa Ali defeated Axiom in singles action and stated he wants another shot at the "WWE NXT" North American Championship. Ahead of tonight's episode, Ali took to Twitter, promising "a very important announcement" on "NXT."

After successfully defending his title against Dragon Lee in the main event last week, Dominik Mysterio still holds the North American Championship. Ali previously challenged former champion Wes Lee and Mysterio in a Triple Threat match at WWE NXT Great American Bash with the title on the line. Lee's reign came to a bitter end when Rhea Ripley involved herself on behalf of Mysterio.

Ali's recent return to "NXT" seems to have allowed him to build some momentum and showcase what he can do. The 37-year-old WWE star has previously admitted to struggling to connect with the company's audience at times. Still, there have undeniably been moments where Ali's charisma shines through, including the impressive Cruiserweight Classic match that helped Ali get signed to WWE.

Since coming to "NXT" from the main roster in June, Ali has picked up wins against Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate, and has been featured quite regularly on the program. Similarly to Ali, Mysterio has become an important part of "NXT" in recent months, continuing his run as one of the hottest acts in the company, despite only being 26 years old.

It remains to be seen what Ali announces tonight on "NXT," but there is a strong chance it involves Mysterio and the North American Championship. Will the former Retribution leader put himself in a position to end Mysterio's title reign?