WWE Raw Dips In The Ratings For 8/15 Episode, Lowest Total Viewership In Two Months

Despite the long-awaited bout between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, "WWE Raw" dipped in the ratings on Monday.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that Monday's "Raw" was viewed by an average of 1.757 million viewers overall, its lowest mark since June 12 and a seven percent drop from last week's episode. The coveted P18-49 demographic dropped ten percent from last week, with only 713,000 viewers in that age group tuning in, the lowest since July 31.

According to Wrestlenomics, the highest-rated quarter hour for Monday's episode was the post-match brawl between Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell, as well as the verbal showdown between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The match between Otis and GUNTHER piqued the interest of 18-49 year-olds, who gave the match a slight bump over the overall audience. The lowest-rated quarter hour was the beginning of the show, with fans seemingly opting out of The Judgment Day's promo and the start of Sami Zayn's match with J.D. McDonagh. Fans also appeared to look away from the show during Lynch and Stratus's match, which ended in a double count-out.

The main event of "Raw" saw Cody Rhodes defeat The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, after hitting Balor with Damian Priest's Money In The Bank briefcase. Priest had attempted to slide Balor the briefcase but ended up overshooting and giving it to Rhodes.

The latest ratings news comes after last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" also took a hit in the ratings, due in part to pre-emption by NFL preseason football.