AEW's Hikaru Shida Discusses Her Relationship With Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka

Much of Hikaru Shida's early career was spent in Japan's Ice Ribbon promotion. But in 2014, the current AEW Women's Champion began expanding her horizons as a freelancer. This move led Shida into new territories, equipped with valuable knowledge handed down to her by one of her former rivals, Kana, who is presently known as Asuka in WWE.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Shida dove deeper into her relationship with Asuka. "For now, we don't talk, but I had been freelance after six years, I started wrestling and when I became freelance, Kana-san told me many things, like how I negotiate with the companies and how I wrestle as [a] freelancer," Shida said.

"She was always like a teacher for me. I don't know how she feels, but for me, she was kind of a teacher, especially after I became a freelance because she was also freelance," said the AEW star." So, she told me a lot of things. And after she came to the U.S., actually we [didn't] talk, maybe only one or two times. So, we don't talk and we don't text each other, but still, I learned so many things."

Despite their decreased communication, Shida still holds the former WWE Women's Champion in high regard. In addition to guiding Shida through life as a freelance wrestler, Asuka also provided insight on navigating the wrestling scene in countries outside of their home in Japan. Perhaps, most importantly, Asuka taught Shida on carrying herself as a champion.

"Even [though] we don't talk, she's [still] my teacher [on] how I behave as a champion and how we [succeed] in other countries," Shida said. "I absolutely respect her even if we don't talk. I'm so happy she is here and she's [succeeded] a lot."

