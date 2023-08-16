WWE WrestleMania 40 Presale: 2-Day Tickets Available For 2024 Event In Philadelphia

WWE WrestleMania 40 will emanate from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6 and April 7, 2024. The two-night extravaganza will undoubtedly be a sell-out, but fans can now take advantage of the pre-sale and ensure they guarantee a spot in the crowd.

As documented by the Lincoln Financial Field Twitter/X account, some tickets are currently available to pick up from Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $150 to $10000, depending on the seating. The post also states that fans can use the "WWEGOBIRDS" code to buy the tickets before anyone else.

Of course, no matches have been announced for WrestleMania 40 yet. However, the poster advertises Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar. Those WWE Superstars are bound to make an appearance if they remain injury-free between now and April 2024, but the fact they're on the poster is a good sign that WWE has plans for them.

That said, these aren't the only WrestleMania 40 tickets that are currently on offer. Per PWInsider, On Location recently released some ticket packages which include access to the premium live event itself, as well as some of the other WWE-related events that will take place on the same weekend.

One of these events includes the "ECW Experience," which will allow fans to meet Rob Van Dam and other stars from Philly's legendary hardcore promotion. So, fans who thought RVD betrayed WWE by working for AEW recently can rest assured knowing that he'll still be doing some work with the former during WrestleMania 40 weekend.