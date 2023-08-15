Rob Van Dam Has Choice Words For Fans Who Think He Betrayed WWE By Working For AEW

Never one to shy away from criticism, even in the wild world of Twitter/X, Rob Van Dam took to the platform following his in-ring debut on "AEW Dynamite" to address fans who thought his appearance was a slight of some sort to WWE.

"Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW," Van Dam tweeted. "I wonder if they would all eat sh*t if I revealed that I had permission to do it? Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bullsh*t that comes out of their mouths? Yeah, I figured. I'll keep it to myself for now."

Van Dam was unsuccessful in challenging FTW Champion Jack Perry in his AEW debut, though he put on a good showing in doing his part to uphold the honor of ECW. In fact, his efforts were enough to earn the compliments of Perry, and seemingly to leave the door open for a return somewhere down the road.

While it isn't clear as to whether or not Van Dam actually needed WWE's permission for the appearance, the WWE Hall of Famer is still advertised as part of ECW-themed appearance packages at WWE Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia, so one would think the relationship remains healthy. Van Dam last appeared on WWE television in May, announcing several selections in the 2023 WWE Draft.