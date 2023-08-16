'Shame On Hogan' — Why Madusa-Alundra Blayze Slams One Of Wrestling's Biggest Names

During a recent appearance on "GAW TV," WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, brought up pro wrestling's lack of a union to help take care of performers.

"So we have [NFL] and football is treated really well," Madusa said. "They have a thing called the Players Association. The Players Association is an amazing, amazing organization which takes care of their players. It's really good, right, like a union. However, even if a player's been in there for three years and they retire, whatever, that person gets a regular paycheck every quarter with 5 or 8 thousand dollars until they're gone."

She continued, "That little bit right there could help with paying bills, medicals, and when I see some of our older wrestlers that are talking about, 'We could have something like this,' and it sure in the hell would keep them out from doing all these signings every weekend... Why don't we have something like that in wrestling?"

Mickie James brought up how Jesse Ventura tried to create a wrestling union, however Madusa reminded everyone who put a stop to that.

"He did, and guess who stopped him? Guess who turned him in? [Hogan]. Yes. Shame on Hogan," Madusa said.