Mickie James Explains Why WWE's Schism Stable On NXT Is A 'Massive Turnoff'

The Schism stable on "WWE NXT" currently consists of Joe Gacy, Ava Raine, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James recently shared her thoughts about the group while speaking on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio" show.

"I just don't like the name," James said. "I hate it so much. It's a massive turnoff every time the word is said. And I know it's not what that word means, but I feel like this is a representation of wrestling and our audience. I feel that about 80 percent of the audience is thinking the same thing I'm thinking, and every time they say the word, they're all going, 'Ew. Ew.'

"What is it? What is it? And I know Andre [a producer for 'Busted Open Radio'] looked it up before during the break, and it means a split, which makes sense. I'm sure some hipster came up with this cool name, and really, now they're clinging to it because I don't love it at all. I like the idea of everything that it is, but even when I go, 'Well, what is Schism?' Are these guys Schismy?' I don't really know."

