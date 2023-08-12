Two NXT Stars Reportedly Set To Leave WWE

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, known collectively as The Dyad, appear set for an imminent exit from WWE. They announced earlier this year that their contracts were due to expire in October, while also confirming that WWE had denied them an early release from their contracts. Even so, they have since featured prominently on "WWE NXT" as part of "The Schism" faction, alongside Joe Gacy and Ava Raine. They defeated the Creed Brothers in a "Loser Leaves NXT" match and have challenged for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions.

However, according to the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the belief is that The Dyad are still planning to leave at the end of their contracts. Furthermore, while nothing has been confirmed on this end, it was speculated that they will circle back to their feud with the Creeds via another "Loser Leaves NXT" match. Reid and Fowler, known before as James Drake and Zack Gibson respectively, are former champions within WWE, having won the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship.

When the duo confirmed that their contracts were coming up, they said they were looking forward to the end of their tenures and being free agents. Jagger Reid posted on Twitter: "My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023. I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents." Fowler tweeted much the same, saying: "On 15th Oct '23 we will be free agents again. I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We'll see you on the 16th!"