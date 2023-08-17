Austin Gunn Assesses The Competition, The Gunns' Place In AEW

Austin and Colten Gunn were defeated by The Young Bucks on last night's Fight for the Fallen special of "AEW Dynamite" in Nashville, Tennessee. Austin has now reacted to the loss on social media.

"We can hang with Mox & Bryan. We can hang with FTR. We can hang with the Young Bucks. We can hang with The Hardys. We can hang with Lethal & Jarrett. TELL ME WHEN IM TELLING F**KING LIES. Gunns Up. #AEWCollision #AEWDynamite," Austin wrote on X.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions have faced all of the teams mentioned above by Austin in various match types. On the April 15, 2022, episode of "AEW Rampage," Austin, Colten, and their father Billy Gunn tasted defeat against Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta in a trios bout.

The Gunns faced Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal when they successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a four-way match at AEW Revolution 2023.

Austin and Colten have squared off against FTR numerous times on AEW programming, with their most significant battle taking place on the April 5 episode of "Dynamite," where Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship and saved their AEW careers.

The Gunns have also stepped into the ring with Matt and Jeff Hardy twice, with Austin and Colten picking up the win in their first-ever two-on-two bout earlier this summer on "Dynamite."