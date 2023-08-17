Speculation As To The Reason Behind Lacey Evans' WWE Departure

Lacey Evans is officially gone from WWE after her contract reportedly expired after August 15. During the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer weighed in with what possibly led to her departure.

"I remember when she was in 'NXT' and she was brought to the main roster, she had that giant push at first," Meltzer recalled. "She got the real big push at first. Then she would get the weekly vignettes and not a push at all. It was the craziest thing ever. But a lot of her lack of exposure had to do with Vince being gone because Vince was her proponent."

Ever since Vince McMahon stepped back from being the head of creative in July 2022, Evans' television time has decreased. At the beginning of this year, Evans was repackaged with a military gimmick similar to that of Sgt. Slaughter, but it only resulted in her picking up a couple of squash wins. Evans lost her last three televised matches this year, with her final one airing on "WWE SmackDown" in June.

The 33-year-old first signed with "WWE NXT" in 2016 and took part in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She transitioned to the main roster at the start of 2019 and entered at number one in that year's women's Royal Rumble match. Her biggest feud came later that spring against Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship. Evans also made history alongside Natalya that year when they took part in the first WWE women's match at a Saudi Arabia event. Her last high-profile feud took place in early 2020 when she turned babyface and challenged Bayley for the "SmackDown" Women's title.

