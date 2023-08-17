Dave Meltzer Recalls 2018 Cody Rhodes Chat About AEW's MJF, Prior To Inaugural All In

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the current AEW World Champion. Longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recalled a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes about MJF months before the All In independent show in 2018.

"In 2018, I was in a conversation with Cody Rhodes," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "Basically, he's like, this is early 2018, 'What should we do this year? What's some idea to do?' I said, 'Find someone to get into a big singles [with] feud out of Ring of Honor. Figure out somebody new.' So he goes, 'So you mean Max [MJF]?' I was like, 'I didn't mean Max, actually.' But he said that. So the point is that long before All In, Cody Rhodes had already picked Max to be that."

MJF was a standout performer on the independent scene in 2018, working for promotions around the globe, including Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and Combat Zone Wrestling. "The Salt of the Earth" performed on the All In independent show, which was promoted by Rhodes and The Young Bucks, losing to Matt Cross in the opening bout of the main card. It was announced that MJF had signed with All Elite Wrestling — where Rhodes was an EVP at the time — in January 2019, just days after the promotion launched.

