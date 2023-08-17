AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo Pulled From Upcoming GCW Show Due To Injury

As announced on Twitter, Game Changer Wrestling has been forced to pull El Hijo del Vikingo from their upcoming shows due to an undisclosed injury. Vikingo was originally slated to wrestle in an All-Star Scramble against Komander, Ninja Mack, Gringo Loco, Arez, and Alex Zayne at Night One of GCW's Homecoming event, which is set to take place this weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the wake of Vikingo's injury, GCW has removed Zayne from the scramble match, as well. Instead, Zayne will now face former ROH World Television Champion Tony Deppen in a singles bout. Cole Radrick and Dante Leon will enter the scramble match in place of Vikingo and Zayne; Komander, Mack, Loco, and Arez are still in the match.

Vikingo last wrestled at AAA TripleMania XXXI in Mexico City on August 12 where he defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Jack Cartwheel, and Daga to retain his AAA Mega Championship. Upon completion of his title defense, backstage footage showed Vikingo passing out, which prompted medical personnel to load him up onto a stretcher. PWInsider later reported that Vikingo was dehydrated and hadn't eaten enough heading into his title defense. As of this writing, it's unclear if Vikingo's current injury is related to the collapse that followed his appearance at TripleMania.

Vikingo, who has held the AAA Mega Championship for more than 600 days, has become a bigger name in American wrestling since making his AEW debut against Kenny Omega in March of this year. He's made several AEW TV appearances in the months since, most recently coming up short alongside Komander in a match for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship on the 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite."