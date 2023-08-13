El Hijo Del Vikingo Collapses Following TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City

AAA presented their marquee TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City event on August 12 with a number of high-profile matches on the card. In the semi-main event of the evening, El Hijo del Vikingo successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship in a four-way bout against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Daga, and Jack Cartwheel.

Unfortunately, however, it appears that Vikingo collapsed backstage following his match. Backstage footage has been shared on social media of the 26-year-old being loaded up onto a stretcher by medical personnel. A translated caption noted that Vikingo was not feeling well after his match before collapsing to the floor. No other update on his health has been made available as of this writing.

Vikingo reportedly collapsed backstage after his match tonight and was taken off on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/TV1UZ88TJx — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) August 13, 2023

Vikingo has reigned as AAA Mega Champion for 617 days after winning the vacant title in December 2021. His impressive lucha style landed him several matches in AEW this year. After coming up short to Kenny Omega on "AEW Dynamite" in March, Vikingo went on to defend the Mega title against Komander at ROH Supercard of Honor.

He's also had successful title defenses on "AEW Rampage" against Dralistico and Komander. His last AEW appearance took place on "Dynamite 200" as he and Komander challenged Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Elsewhere on the TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City card, Flammer defeated Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. AEW's QT Marshall outlasted ​​Pentagon Jr., Dralistico, ad Texano Jr. to win the vacant AAA Latin American Championship. And in the main event, Sam Adonis lost his hair after coming up short to Psycho Clown in a four-way bout that also included Rush and L.A. Park.