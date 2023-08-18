Former AEW Star Jokes That He Played Leatherface In Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match

On Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," the iconic horror movie character Leatherface made an appearance during the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy; while Jarrett won the gimmick contest, his wife Karen nearly became Leatherface's latest victim.

According to Joey Janela, famous for saying unironic and completely true things on social media, he was the one with the chainsaw.

"It was so cool being back at AEW last night to portray Leatherface," Janela tweeted. "I hit up Tony last week and shot my shot for 'ALL IN,' I said I wrestled on the initial & it would be cool to wrestle in front of 90'000 strong! He said 'Joey Thanks for hitting me up, I can do you one better how about we dress you up as Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' I replied, 'You Trust me, Tony?' & he said, 'I couldn't trust anyone more than you to bring Leatherface to the Number 1 show on Wednesday nights."

Janela, who most assuredly was not the man behind the Leatherface mask, was an original member of the AEW roster, but his contract expired on May 1, 2022, and he ultimately decided not to re-sign with the company. Janela's departure wasn't much of a surprise considering his lack of TV time — his last match with the promotion was back in January 2022 on the now defunct YouTube show "AEW Dark." Janela's last "Dynamite" match came against "Hangman" Adam Page in May 2021.