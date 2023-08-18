Former Syracuse Lineman Josh Black Signs WWE Contract After SummerSlam Tryout

This year's WWE SummerSlam festivities reportedly featured a "secret" tryout that included 54 college athletes vying for WWE contracts. While WWE has yet to announce which participants were offered a contract, the Rockford Register Star confirmed one of the names who signed with the company following the tryouts in Detroit, Michigan.

While he initially had aspirations to compete in the National Football League, former Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black now finds himself under the banner of WWE. After he was cut by the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2022 season opener, Black put himself on a new path, and so far, it's worked out for him. According to the Rockford Register Star, WWE recently offered the former football player a three-year development deal, which is set to arrive in the mail in about a week.

"I waited and waited [for a call after the tryout]; but it was so worth the wait," Black said. "I was a little struck. It was one of those moments, where you are like 'Is this really happening?'"

Upon signing his WWE contract, the 25-year-old will then relocate to Orlando, Florida to start his professional wrestling training at the WWE Performance Center, where he aims to mold himself into the next WWE Superstar.

"I just hope it's something that sticks for me. It's so much fun," Black said. "This is going to be my time to showcase who I am. I can't wait to show the world who I am — and what I can do, baby."